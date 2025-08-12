"Eddington" & "Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight"

Like most everything in life, perspective is all. And when it comes to movies, perspective is reflected in what’s also known as point of view. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two movies that reveal their narratives through the eyes of very different characters. The first is the Ari Aster feature “Eddington,” and the second is “Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight,” the first venture as writer-director by the actress-turned-filmmaker Embeth Davidtz.