"Eddington" & "Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight"

Published August 1, 2025 at 8:20 PM PDT
From left: Actor Joaquin Phoenix as Sherriff Joe Cross in the 2025 film Eddington; child actress Lexi Venter as Alexandra "Bobo" Fuller in the 2024 film Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight.
From left: Joaquin Phoenix as Sherriff Joe Cross in Eddington (2025); Lexi Venter as Alexandra "Bobo" Fuller in Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight (2024).

Like most everything in life, perspective is all. And when it comes to movies, perspective is reflected in what’s also known as point of view. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two movies that reveal their narratives through the eyes of very different characters. The first is the Ari Aster feature “Eddington,” and the second is “Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight,” the first venture as writer-director by the actress-turned-filmmaker Embeth Davidtz.

Related Content
  • This image released by A24 shows Joaquin Phoenix, left, and Pedro Pascal in a scene from "Eddington." (A24 via AP)
    Movie Reviews
    Nathan Weinbender reviews "Eddington"
    Ari Aster’s violent comedy "Eddington" has only been out for a week and it’s already the most divisive film of the year. Nathan Weinbender says it’s got a lot of ideas but doesn’t add up to much.
  • Film still of child actress Lexi Venter as Alexandra "Bobo" Fuller in the 2024 film Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight.
    Movie Reviews
    Dan Webster reviews "Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight”
    Embeth Davidtz’s film “Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight” is powered by a 7-year-old’s powerful performance, Dan Webster says.