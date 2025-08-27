"The Naked Gun," "Happy Gilmore 2" & "Freakier Friday"

The actor Peter Ustinov is reported to have said: “Comedy is simply a funny way of being serious.” That holds true whether you’re Lenny Bruce, Weird Al Yankovic or Leanne Morgan. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a trio of films, all of which are either sequels or reboots and all of which—like their earlier counterparts—test the limits of farcical comedy. They start off with The Naked Gun, followed by Happy Gilmore 2 and then end with Freakier Friday.