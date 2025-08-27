© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
"The Naked Gun," "Happy Gilmore 2" & "Freakier Friday"

Published August 27, 2025 at 6:49 PM PDT
From left: Actor Liam Neeson in the 2025 film The Naked Gun; actor Adam Sandler in the 2025 film Happy Gilmore 2; actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in the 2025 film Freakier Friday.
From left: Liam Neeson in The Naked Gun (2025); Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2 (2025); Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Freakier Friday (2025).

The actor Peter Ustinov is reported to have said: “Comedy is simply a funny way of being serious.” That holds true whether you’re Lenny Bruce, Weird Al Yankovic or Leanne Morgan. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a trio of films, all of which are either sequels or reboots and all of which—like their earlier counterparts—test the limits of farcical comedy. They start off with The Naked Gun, followed by Happy Gilmore 2 and then end with Freakier Friday.

