"Caught Stealing" & "Splitsville"

If relationships are key to humankind’s survival—which they are—then they’re even more important to the plot of pretty much any movie you can name. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Mary Pat Treuthart and Nathan Weinbender discuss a pair of movies that depend, in some fairly essential ways, on the relationships forged—and in other cases broken—by a range of characters. The first is Caught Stealing, a change of pace for director Darren Aronofsky, and the second is Splitsville, a study of missed connections and emotional chaos and how both affect a pair of marriages.