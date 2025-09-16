© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101
Movies 101

"Caught Stealing" & "Splitsville"

Published September 16, 2025 at 9:40 PM PDT
From left: actor Austin Butler as his character Henry "Hank" Thompson in the 2025 film Caught Stealing; actor Kyle Marvin as his character Carey in the 2025 film Splitsville.
From left: Austin Butler as Henry "Hank" Thompson in Caught Stealing (2025); Kyle Marvin as Carey in Splitsville (2025).

If relationships are key to humankind’s survival—which they are—then they’re even more important to the plot of pretty much any movie you can name. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Mary Pat Treuthart and Nathan Weinbender discuss a pair of movies that depend, in some fairly essential ways, on the relationships forged—and in other cases broken—by a range of characters. The first is Caught Stealing, a change of pace for director Darren Aronofsky, and the second is Splitsville, a study of missed connections and emotional chaos and how both affect a pair of marriages.

