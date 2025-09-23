© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SPR Reimagined
Movies 101
Movies 101

"Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" & "The Long Walk"

Published September 23, 2025 at 8:45 PM PDT
From left: Actor Harry Shearer in the 2025 film Spinal Tap II: The End Continues; actors David Jonsson and Cooper Hoffman in the 2025 film The Long Walk.
From left: Harry Shearer in Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (2025); David Jonsson and Cooper Hoffman in The Long Walk (2025).

Suspension of disbelief is one of those terms that means, basically, just shut off your logical mind and go with someone’s imagined worldview. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Mary Pat Treuthart and Nathan Weinbender discuss a pair of films—one a satirical comedy, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, the other a depiction of dystopian horror, The Long Walk—that demand their respective audiences to do exactly that. Just sit back, ignore your sense of reality, accept what you see, and enjoy... if you can.

Tags
Movies 101 Movie ReviewFilm ReviewsMovieFilmArts & CultureProgramming
Related Content