"Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" & "The Long Walk"

Suspension of disbelief is one of those terms that means, basically, just shut off your logical mind and go with someone’s imagined worldview. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Mary Pat Treuthart and Nathan Weinbender discuss a pair of films—one a satirical comedy, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, the other a depiction of dystopian horror, The Long Walk—that demand their respective audiences to do exactly that. Just sit back, ignore your sense of reality, accept what you see, and enjoy... if you can.