"The Smashing Machine" & "Anemone"

As the daily TV news leads warn us, violence is an ongoing part of our contemporary life, which makes the various examples of it perfect fodder for the movies. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Mary Pat Treuthart, and Nathan Weinbender discuss two movies that incorporate violence, or references to it, at their very core. The first is the aptly titled The Smashing Machine, in which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays the real-life MMA fighter Mark Kerr. The other is Anemone, a film starring Daniel Day-Lewis as a man tortured by memories of war.