"Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" & "It Was Just an Accident"

We all face challenges. Sometimes they involve professional responsibilities, other times they’re complicated by personal histories. Often they involve a blend of both. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films that, each in its own way, explores characters struggling to find a way through personal turmoil. The first is “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere,” Scott Cooper’s study of Bruce Springsteen’s struggle to record his album “Nebraska.” They follow that by discussing “It Was Just an Accident,” which is Iranian writer-director Jafar Panahi’s study of revenge and redemption.