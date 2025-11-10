© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101
"Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" & "It Was Just an Accident"

Published November 10, 2025 at 1:15 PM PST
From left: Jeremy Allen White in the 2025 film Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere; Vahid Mobasseri in the 2025 film It Was Just an Accident.
From left: Jeremy Allen White in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere (2025); Vahid Mobasseri in It Was Just an Accident (2025).

We all face challenges. Sometimes they involve professional responsibilities, other times they’re complicated by personal histories. Often they involve a blend of both. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films that, each in its own way, explores characters struggling to find a way through personal turmoil. The first is “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere,” Scott Cooper’s study of Bruce Springsteen’s struggle to record his album “Nebraska.” They follow that by discussing “It Was Just an Accident,” which is Iranian writer-director Jafar Panahi’s study of revenge and redemption.

