"Bugonia" & "Train Dreams"

In the wide range of human experiences, pretty much any perspective can make for good cinema. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two films that tackle polar-opposite themes in an attempt to create cinematic art. The first is Bugonia, written and directed by the Greek-born filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, which follows characters who represent both sides of what appears to be a conspiratorial fantasy. The second is Train Dreams, a film directed and co-written by Clint Bentley and adapted from a novella by the late writer Dennis Johnson about a character forced to deal with tragic reality.