Movies 101
"Nouvelle Vague" & "Ballad of a Small Player"

Published December 8, 2025 at 11:44 AM PST
From left to right: Aubry Dullin and Zoey Deutch in the 2025 film Nouvelle Vague; Colin Farrell in the 2025 film Ballad of a Small Player.
Left to right: Aubry Dullin and Zoey Deutch in Nouvelle Vague (2025); Colin Farrell in Ballad of a Small Player (2025).

As every filmmaker from D.W. Griffith to Jean-Luc Godard would tell you, no theme provides more fuel for a movie than crime does. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two movies that focus on characters who don’t so much flirt with crime but embrace it wholeheartedly. The first is Nouvelle Vague, Richard Linklater’s love letter to the French New Wave. They follow that with Ballad of a Small Player, Edward Berger’s study of a guy addicted to gambling.

