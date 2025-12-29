"Jay Kelly" & "Blue Moon"

Of all the human emotions, save possibly grief, regret may well be the most incapacitating. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films that, each in its own way, focuses on characters who suffer from regrets that prove nearly, if not completely, paralyzing. First up is the Netflix offering Jay Kelly, which stars George Clooney as a fictional, internationally known movie star. After that, we’ll discuss another streaming option, Blue Moon, which stars Ethan Hawke as the late real-life lyricist Lorenz Hart.