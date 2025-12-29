© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Movies 101
Movies 101

"Jay Kelly" & "Blue Moon"

Published December 29, 2025 at 12:28 PM PST
From left to right: George Clooney in the 2025 film Jay Kelly; Ethan Hawke in the 2025 film Blue Moon.
From left: George Clooney in Jay Kelly (2025); Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon (2025).

Of all the human emotions, save possibly grief, regret may well be the most incapacitating. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films that, each in its own way, focuses on characters who suffer from regrets that prove nearly, if not completely, paralyzing. First up is the Netflix offering Jay Kelly, which stars George Clooney as a fictional, internationally known movie star. After that, we’ll discuss another streaming option, Blue Moon, which stars Ethan Hawke as the late real-life lyricist Lorenz Hart.

Tags
Movies 101 MovieMovie ReviewsFilmFilm ReviewsArts & CultureProgramming
Related Content
  • From Left: Jonah Lees and Ethan Hawke in the 2025 film Blue Moon.
    Movie Reviews
    Dan Webster reviews "Blue Moon"
    Richard Linklater’s Netflix feature “Blue Moon” is a study in failed dreams and lifelong regret, Dan Webster says.
  • Film still from Blue Moon (2025), featuring Ethan Hawke as Lorenz Hart and Margaret Qualley as Elizabeth Weiland
    Movie Reviews
    Nathan Weinbender reviews "Blue Moon"
    Blue Moon is Richard Linklater’s second feature this year, a portrait of the troubled lyricist Lorenz Hart. Nathan Weinbender says it’s not a great Linklater film, but it does have a great Ethan Hawke performance in it.