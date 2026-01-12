"Marty Supreme" & "The Secret Agent"

We’re entering the new year, and as always there is hope that life will improve. But we’re still left with the remains of the year that was. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of 2025 films that made a number of Best-of-the-Year lists. First is Josh Safdie’s studied mix of ping pong and ambition, titled Marty Supreme, which is followed by Brazilian filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho’s look at the corrupt Brazil of 1977, titled The Secret Agent.