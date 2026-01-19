© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101
"No Other Choice" & PSIFF 2026

Published January 19, 2026 at 3:03 PM PST
Lee Byung-Hun in the 2025 film No Other Choice.
Lee Byung-Hun in No Other Choice (2025).

For movie fans, there’s nothing quite like losing yourself at a film festival. And that’s true whether we’re talking about Spokane’s annual event or something just a bit more national—or, more to the point, international. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart first discuss the newest film by Park Chan-wook, titled No Other Choice. But then Mary Pat and Dan share their recent experience attending the 37th Palm Springs International Film Festival.

