"No Other Choice" & PSIFF 2026

For movie fans, there’s nothing quite like losing yourself at a film festival. And that’s true whether we’re talking about Spokane’s annual event or something just a bit more national—or, more to the point, international. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart first discuss the newest film by Park Chan-wook, titled No Other Choice. But then Mary Pat and Dan share their recent experience attending the 37th Palm Springs International Film Festival.