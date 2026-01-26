© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Movies 101
Movies 101

"Dead Man's Wire" & "Father Mother Sister Brother"

Published January 26, 2026 at 10:52 AM PST
From left to right: Dacre Montgomery and Bill Skarsgård in the 2025 film Dead Man's Wire; Luka Sabbat and Indya Moore in the 2025 film Father Mother Sister Brother.
From left: Dacre Montgomery and Bill Skarsgård in Dead Man's Wire (2025); Luka Sabbat and Indya Moore in Father Mother Sister Brother (2025).

As current events tell us, life—at times—is strange. And one of the most dependable movie themes involves characters who act strangely. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two films peopled by characters who don’t act in manners that most of us would consider, for want of a better term, normal. The first is Gus Van Sant’s Dead Man’s Wire while the second is Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother.

Tags
Movies 101 MovieMovie ReviewsFilmFilm ReviewsArts & CultureProgramming