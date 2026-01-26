"Dead Man's Wire" & "Father Mother Sister Brother"

As current events tell us, life—at times—is strange. And one of the most dependable movie themes involves characters who act strangely. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two films peopled by characters who don’t act in manners that most of us would consider, for want of a better term, normal. The first is Gus Van Sant’s Dead Man’s Wire while the second is Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother.