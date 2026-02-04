© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Movies 101
Movies 101

"The Testament of Ann Lee" & 2026 Oscar Nominations

Published February 4, 2026 at 11:26 AM PST
From left to right: Amanda Seyfried in the 2025 film The Testament of Ann Lee; Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2025 film One Battle After Another; Michael B. Jordan in the 2025 film Sinners; Emma Stone in the 2025 film Bugonia.
From left: Amanda Seyfried in The Testament of Ann Lee (2025); Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another (2025); Michael B. Jordan in Sinners (2025); Emma Stone in Bugonia (2025).

Awards are nice, even if awards shows are not… not necessarily, that is. Sometimes they are, as when someone runs across the stage naked. But otherwise, you might as well tune into a crap shoot—or an episode of Survivor. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss the recent Academy Awards nominations, the hits, the misses, the utter melodrama of it all. First, though, they take a look at The Testament of Ann Lee, Mona Fastvold’s look at the woman who founded the offshoot of the Quaker church known as The Shakers.

Tags
Movies 101 MovieMovie ReviewsFilmFilm ReviewsArts & CultureProgramming