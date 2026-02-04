"The Testament of Ann Lee" & 2026 Oscar Nominations

Awards are nice, even if awards shows are not… not necessarily, that is. Sometimes they are, as when someone runs across the stage naked. But otherwise, you might as well tune into a crap shoot—or an episode of Survivor. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss the recent Academy Awards nominations, the hits, the misses, the utter melodrama of it all. First, though, they take a look at The Testament of Ann Lee, Mona Fastvold’s look at the woman who founded the offshoot of the Quaker church known as The Shakers.