Movies 101
Movies 101

"Send Help," "The Housemaid" & "A Private Life"

Published February 9, 2026 at 12:53 PM PST
From left to right: Rachel McAdams in the 2026 film Send Help; Sydney Sweeney in the 2025 film The Housemaid; Jodie Foster in the 2025 film A Private Life.
From left: Rachel McAdams in Send Help (2026); Sydney Sweeney in The Housemaid (2025); Jodie Foster in A Private Life (2025).

It’s been a few years since the feminist MeToo movement took root. Yet it’s still going strong, at least it is in the movie industry. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss three different examples of cinematic woman-power. Send Help, starring Rachel McAdams is one. The Housemaid, starring Amanda Seyfried and Spokane’s own Sydney Sweeney, is another. And as a third, they add in A Private Life, a French film that stars two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster.

