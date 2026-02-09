"Send Help," "The Housemaid" & "A Private Life"

It’s been a few years since the feminist MeToo movement took root. Yet it’s still going strong, at least it is in the movie industry. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss three different examples of cinematic woman-power. Send Help, starring Rachel McAdams is one. The Housemaid, starring Amanda Seyfried and Spokane’s own Sydney Sweeney, is another. And as a third, they add in A Private Life, a French film that stars two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster.