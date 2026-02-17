"Magellan," "Peter Hujar's Day" & "The Plague"

We all live in communities of one sort or another, but it’s each of our individual stories that filmmakers tend to explore. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss three movies that focus on characters and how they interact, both positively and negatively, with the communities to which they belong—or, in some cases, merely encounter. They begin with Magellan, a film about the Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan. And they follow up with The Plague and Peter Hujar’s Day.