Movies 101

"Magellan," "Peter Hujar's Day" & "The Plague"

Published February 17, 2026 at 1:20 PM PST
From left to right: Gael García Bernal in the 2025 film Magellan; Ben Whishaw in the 2025 film Peter Hujar's Day; Everett Blunck inthe 2025 film The Plague.
From left: Gael García Bernal in Magellan (2025); Ben Whishaw in Peter Hujar's Day (2025); Everett Blunck in The Plague (2025).

We all live in communities of one sort or another, but it’s each of our individual stories that filmmakers tend to explore. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss three movies that focus on characters and how they interact, both positively and negatively, with the communities to which they belong—or, in some cases, merely encounter. They begin with Magellan, a film about the Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan. And they follow up with The Plague and Peter Hujar’s Day.

