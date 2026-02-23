© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
"Wuthering Heights" & "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die"

Published February 23, 2026 at 12:47 PM PST
From left to right: Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in the 2026 film Wuthering Heights; Sam Rockwell in the 2026 film Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die.
From left: Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights (2026); Sam Rockwell in Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die (2026).

Characters in peril, whether physical and/or emotional, tend to make good movie material, especially when those of us in the viewing audience can relate to what’s going on. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of movies that feature characters in various stages of duress. The first is the latest adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel Wuthering Heights. They follow that with the wild time-travel venture Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die.

