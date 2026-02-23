"Wuthering Heights" & "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die"

Characters in peril, whether physical and/or emotional, tend to make good movie material, especially when those of us in the viewing audience can relate to what’s going on. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of movies that feature characters in various stages of duress. The first is the latest adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel Wuthering Heights. They follow that with the wild time-travel venture Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die.