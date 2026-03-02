© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101
Oscar Nominees for Best Documentary Feature & SpIFF 2026 Preview

Published March 2, 2026 at 1:00 PM PST
Left: film stills (in descending order) from the 2025 documentary Come See Me in the Good Light, the 2025 documentary Cutting Through Rocks, the 2025 documentary The Alabama Solution, and the 2025 documentary The Perfect Neighbor.
February and March are famously not-great months for new movie releases, with Hollywood dumping some of its most forgettable products into theaters and focusing all its energy on the Academy Awards. But Spokane movie fans are in luck, because they’re about to have access to an embarrassment of cinematic riches from around the world. On this week's show, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss the five documentary features vying for the Oscar on March 15th and then preview the upcoming Spokane International Film Festival, running March 6th to 8th.

