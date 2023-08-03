Aug. 3, 2023: Idaho's Writer in Residence, "Escape to Margaritaville," Staying Gold

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:



Kerri Webster, the newly appointed Idaho Writer in Residence. The Boise-based poet also curated this week's Poetry Moment on Spokane Public Radio.

A reprise of the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's recent From the Studio performance of "Three Chords" from their 2023 season finale, Escape to Margaritaville . Their production of the Jimmy Buffett musical opens this weekend (Aug. 4).

Ann Ciasullo, a professor of English and Women's & Gender Studies at Gonzaga University and author of the new book The Outsiders: Adolescent Tenderness and Staying Gold. Her love of the film followed a screening at the Garland Theater in 1983.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.