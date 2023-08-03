Aug. 3, 2023: Idaho's Writer in Residence, "Escape to Margaritaville," Staying Gold
1 of 3 — Kerri Webster
Boise poet Kerri Webster, Idaho Writer in Residence 2024–25
2 of 3 — Margaritaville -3.jpg
Collin Pittmann, Oskar Owens, David Brewster, Jennifer Tindall, Melody Chang-Heaton and Joshua Spencer of the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's Escape to Margaritaville in the SPR lobby
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
3 of 3 — Ann Ciasullo
Ann Ciasullo, professor of English and Women's & Gender Studies at Gonzaga University and author of The Outsiders: Adolescent Tenderness and Staying Gold
Savanna Rothe / Spokane Public Radio
On TA(P) this week: poet Kerri Webster, Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's new musical, Outsiders devotee Ann Ciasullo
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Kerri Webster, the newly appointed Idaho Writer in Residence. The Boise-based poet also curated this week's Poetry Moment on Spokane Public Radio.
- A reprise of the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's recent From the Studio performance of "Three Chords" from their 2023 season finale, Escape to Margaritaville. Their production of the Jimmy Buffett musical opens this weekend (Aug. 4).
- Ann Ciasullo, a professor of English and Women's & Gender Studies at Gonzaga University and author of the new book The Outsiders: Adolescent Tenderness and Staying Gold. Her love of the film followed a screening at the Garland Theater in 1983.
