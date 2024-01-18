Jan. 18, 2024: "SIX," G3 Reunion Tour, "Purple in Spokane II"
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Gerianne Pérez, who plays Catherine of Aragon in the nationally touring production of SIX. The musical, which reimagines the six wives of Henry VIII as dueling pop icons, runs at the First Interstate Center for the Arts from January 23–28 as part of the Best of Broadway series.
- Guitarist Joe Satriani. One day after the final SIX performance, he comes to the First Interstate Center stage along with Eric Johnson and Steve Vai for the G3 Reunion Tour. SPR's Steve Jackson interviews.
- Hip-hop artist T.S the Solution. He talks about his forthcoming EP Purple in Spokane II, which will include workshops at his Panoramic Dreams studio and a concert as part of the Spokane Arts Grant Award (SAGA) funding he received.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.