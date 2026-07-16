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2026 Cops and Kids Car Show

2026 Cops and Kids Car Show

The 2nd annual Cops and Kids Car Show is Saturday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Balfour Park. Save the date and join the fun!

• Explore the car show, and don’t miss the exciting exit with a 7 p.m. cruise west on Sprague Avenue
• Meet your Spokane Valley police officers and check out the SVPD/SCSO police heliCOPter, SWAT vehicle, K9 demonstration, bomb robot, motorcycle rodeo and drone demonstration
• Enjoy kid’s activities, music with DJ and food trucks
• Stay after the event for the Movie in the Park hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Spokane Valley – Cars begins at dusk

Presented in collaboration with the City of Spokane Valley, Spokane Valley Police Department and Spokane Riverside Cruisers.

More information is available at www.SpokaneValleyWA.gov/CarShow.

See you there!

Balfour Park
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

City of Spokane Valley
(509) 720-5000
cityhall@spokanevalley.org
https://www.spokanevalley.org/
Balfour Park
105 N Balfour Rd
Spokane Valley, Washington 99206
www.spokanevalleywa.gov