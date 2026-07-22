2026 Every Woman Can PNW Pink Ribbon Run
2026 Every Woman Can PNW Pink Ribbon Run
Every Woman Can PNW Pink Ribbon Run 2026
Join us for the 2026 Every Woman Can PNW Pink Ribbon Run, a community event dedicated to honoring cancer survivors, supporting those currently in treatment, remembering loved ones, and raising funds to provide no-cost services for local cancer patients.
Whether you choose the 5K run or the 1-mile walk, you'll be making a difference. Proceeds help fund comfort bags, warm meal deliveries, and house cleaning services for cancer patients throughout our community.
Bring your family and friends and be part of a morning filled with hope, strength, and community as we come together to make a meaningful impact—one step at a time.
Date: Sunday, October 4, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM
Location: Manito Park, Spokane, WA
Register today and help us support local cancer fighters and their families!