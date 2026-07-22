Every Woman Can PNW Pink Ribbon Run 2026

Join us for the 2026 Every Woman Can PNW Pink Ribbon Run, a community event dedicated to honoring cancer survivors, supporting those currently in treatment, remembering loved ones, and raising funds to provide no-cost services for local cancer patients.

Whether you choose the 5K run or the 1-mile walk, you'll be making a difference. Proceeds help fund comfort bags, warm meal deliveries, and house cleaning services for cancer patients throughout our community.

Bring your family and friends and be part of a morning filled with hope, strength, and community as we come together to make a meaningful impact—one step at a time.

Date: Sunday, October 4, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Manito Park, Spokane, WA

Register today and help us support local cancer fighters and their families!