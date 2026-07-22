© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 Every Woman Can PNW Pink Ribbon Run

2026 Every Woman Can PNW Pink Ribbon Run

Every Woman Can PNW Pink Ribbon Run 2026

Join us for the 2026 Every Woman Can PNW Pink Ribbon Run, a community event dedicated to honoring cancer survivors, supporting those currently in treatment, remembering loved ones, and raising funds to provide no-cost services for local cancer patients.

Whether you choose the 5K run or the 1-mile walk, you'll be making a difference. Proceeds help fund comfort bags, warm meal deliveries, and house cleaning services for cancer patients throughout our community.

Bring your family and friends and be part of a morning filled with hope, strength, and community as we come together to make a meaningful impact—one step at a time.

Date: Sunday, October 4, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM
Location: Manito Park, Spokane, WA

Register today and help us support local cancer fighters and their families!

Manito Park Duck Pond
$20-$40
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Every Woman Can PNW
amanda@everywomancanpnw.org
https://www.everywomancanpnw.org/
Manito Park Duck Pond
1702 S. Grand Blvd
Spokane, Washington 99203
2062901100
jackievanallen@comcast.net