24-Hour Theatre Festival

Presented by Gonzaga Theatre Council

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2026 | 7 p.m.

Magnuson Theatre, College Hall

Gonzaga Theatre Council hosts the 24-Hour Theatre Festival, welcoming new and returning students to the 2026-2027 Gonzaga Theatre season.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GTE0905

