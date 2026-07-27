24-Hour Theatre Festival
24-Hour Theatre Festival
24-Hour Theatre Festival
Presented by Gonzaga Theatre Council
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2026 | 7 p.m.
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall
Gonzaga Theatre Council hosts the 24-Hour Theatre Festival, welcoming new and returning students to the 2026-2027 Gonzaga Theatre season.
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GTE0905
College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
502 E. Boone Ave.Spokane, Washington 99258
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu