2nd Annual Fun Run
2nd Annual Fun Run
Join us on August 1st at 8:30 AM for a 5K run through beautiful Riverfront Park to raise awareness about family homelessness.
Not a runner? Not a problem. This is an event for the entire family, with fun zones every 1/2 mile like water games, dance stations, and taste testing. You won't want to miss this!
Arrive in your favorite gear, FPS swag, or hawaiian shirt/floaties/tropical costume and enjoy food trucks and activities for the whole family before and after the race.
Riverfront Park
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Family Promise of Spokane
206-659-2222
lucyp@familypromiseofspokane.org
Riverfront Park
507 N Howard StSpokane, Washington 99201
509-625-6600
rfpinfo@spokanecity.org