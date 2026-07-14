2nd Annual Fun Run

Join us on August 1st at 8:30 AM for a 5K run through beautiful Riverfront Park to raise awareness about family homelessness.

Not a runner? Not a problem. This is an event for the entire family, with fun zones every 1/2 mile like water games, dance stations, and taste testing. You won't want to miss this!

Arrive in your favorite gear, FPS swag, or hawaiian shirt/floaties/tropical costume and enjoy food trucks and activities for the whole family before and after the race.