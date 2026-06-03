31st Annual Fall Folk Festival
31st Annual Fall Folk Festival
Two days of music and dance that showcase the rich traditional cultures of the Inland Empire. Complete with demonstrations, workshops and jam sessions. Family friendly and full of vibrant community spirit. 6 stages and over 100 performances!
Spokane Community College Lair
Free Entry, Free Parking
11:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
Spokane Folklore Society / Spokane Fall Folk Festival
(509) 828-3683
Director@spokanefolkfestival.org
Spokane Community College Lair
1810 North Greene StreetSpokane, Washington 99217
(509) 828-3683
director@spokanefolkfestival.org