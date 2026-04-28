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9th Annual Jacked Up Big Show- Benefitting Veterans

9th Annual Jacked Up Big Show- Benefitting Veterans

Full 10 acre park event to raise money for our VETERANS.

9th Annual Jacked Up Big Show Benefitting -Veterans at Hillyards VFW Post 1474.
Sat. July 18th 2026
At Hillyard Skate Park (Harmon Park)
6018 N. Regal , Spokane WA.
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AMERICAN PRIDE FULL PARK EVENT FOR OUR VETERANS
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This event will provide vital support, funding initiatives
such as building repairs, patriotic activities, and advocacy for our
local veterans.The park will be filled with POW, MIA, AMERICAN FLAGS, Military vehicles and more.
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FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
Schedule:
-Craft & Artisan Vendors
-6 Live Music Bands
-Food trucks
-Military Vehicles & A Military Tank
-150+ Vehicle Show (all vehicles w/an engine are welcome)$20 entry @door
- 21 Vehicle Trophies
- 60 Raffles
- Bingo
- Bubble play area
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Full city event to raise money for Hillyard's VFW Post 1474,
Helping the local Veterans.
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Car show & Raffles: 11-4pm,
Bingo: 11-4pm
Vendors : 11-5pm,
Food :11-6pm,
Beer Garden & Music: 12-7pm
A full day of Music, Cars, Shopping and Entertainment to raise
Money for our local VETERANS.

Harmon park
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rock Star Wheelers
rockstarwheelers@gmail.com
rockstarwheelers.com

Artist Group Info

mrs.annecarl@hotmail.com
Rock Star Wheelers
Harmon park
6018 N Regal St,
Spokane, Washington 99208
509-426-3854
rockstarwheelers@gmail.com
https://www.rockstarwheelers.com/about-5