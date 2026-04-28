Full 10 acre park event to raise money for our VETERANS.

9th Annual Jacked Up Big Show Benefitting -Veterans at Hillyards VFW Post 1474.

Sat. July 18th 2026

At Hillyard Skate Park (Harmon Park)

6018 N. Regal , Spokane WA.

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AMERICAN PRIDE FULL PARK EVENT FOR OUR VETERANS

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This event will provide vital support, funding initiatives

such as building repairs, patriotic activities, and advocacy for our

local veterans.The park will be filled with POW, MIA, AMERICAN FLAGS, Military vehicles and more.

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FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Schedule:

-Craft & Artisan Vendors

-6 Live Music Bands

-Food trucks

-Military Vehicles & A Military Tank

-150+ Vehicle Show (all vehicles w/an engine are welcome)$20 entry @door

- 21 Vehicle Trophies

- 60 Raffles

- Bingo

- Bubble play area

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Full city event to raise money for Hillyard's VFW Post 1474,

Helping the local Veterans.

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Car show & Raffles: 11-4pm,

Bingo: 11-4pm

Vendors : 11-5pm,

Food :11-6pm,

Beer Garden & Music: 12-7pm

A full day of Music, Cars, Shopping and Entertainment to raise

Money for our local VETERANS.