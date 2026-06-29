A Comedy Radio Variety Show

Get ready for a fun-filled evening of laughter, music, and old-fashioned entertainment! Northwoods Performing Arts presents The Comedy Radio Variety Show, directed by Robyn Adams-Young. Inspired by the warmth of A Prairie Home companion and the golden age of live radio broadcasts, this original production combines hilarious comedy sketches, toe-tapping music, audience interaction, outrageous commercials, sound effects, and memorable characters into a fast-paced evening the entire family will enjoy.

Dinner Menus: Thursday, July 16, Pork Cutlets, provided by HooRay's Catering; Friday, July 17, Chicken Fajitas, provided by Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant; Saturday, July 18, Beef Enchiladas, provided by Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant.

