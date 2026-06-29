A Comedy Radio Variety Show
A Comedy Radio Variety Show
Get ready for a fun-filled evening of laughter, music, and old-fashioned entertainment! Northwoods Performing Arts presents The Comedy Radio Variety Show, directed by Robyn Adams-Young. Inspired by the warmth of A Prairie Home companion and the golden age of live radio broadcasts, this original production combines hilarious comedy sketches, toe-tapping music, audience interaction, outrageous commercials, sound effects, and memorable characters into a fast-paced evening the entire family will enjoy.
Dinner Menus: Thursday, July 16, Pork Cutlets, provided by HooRay's Catering; Friday, July 17, Chicken Fajitas, provided by Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant; Saturday, July 18, Beef Enchiladas, provided by Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant.
Circle Moon Theater
$35-$12
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jul 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
Northwoods Performing Arts, Inc.
208.448.1294
markcaldwell50@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
rajbooth2@gmail.com
Circle Moon Theater
3642-4112, WA-211 (3 1/2 miles north of Highway 2)Newport, Washington 99156