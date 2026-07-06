Hold On To Your Heart. Cupid Is Armed And Dangerous.

Four young lovers, a troupe of amateur actors and a bevy of mischievous fairies collide in the forest outside of Athens on Midsummer Eve. Confusions, enchantments, transformations and romantic entanglements abound! Can everything be put right by the light of dawn? One of William Shakespeare's most famous and funniest comedies, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, will provide the answers.

This production is performed by high school and college-age Civic Education students.

Margot and Robert Ogden Main Stage

JULY 24 - AUGUST 2, 2026

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Jean Hardie

Assistant Directed by Jameson Elton

With Madeline Arnold, Jarrett Beaudry, Grayson Blakesley, Virginia Carr, Creedence Danielsen, Reuben Erlinso, Alexandra Haas, TaeZhanae Hays-Cormier, Presley Hodgson, Lily Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Toby King, Myranda Lloyd, Monty McGrew, Jimmy Morin, Nakylah Pry, Talene Rivera, Katelyn Roohr, Garrett Schibel, Darby Shuster, Elly Simms, Daniel Stuhlmiller, and An Tran

TICKETS

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EXPLORE THE SEASON

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PRICES (inclusive of fees)

Adults: $35

Senior/Military: $30

Students (up to 25): $20

BOX OFFICE

Tuesday - Friday, 12 - 5:30PM

509-325-2507

Summer @ Civic is Presented by The Stone Group of Companies and Locally Owned McDonald's

CONTENT ADVISORY

Rated PG: Contains some sexual innuendos and metaphorical drug use.

We kindly request that only guests ages 5 and older attend this production.