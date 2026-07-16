ABRA Cadabra - The Music & Magic of ABBA

Attention all ABBA fans! Get ready for a night of amazing live music, irresistible melodies, glittering costumes and pure joy when internationally acclaimed ABBA tribute band “ABRA Cadabra” takes the stage at The Fox Theatre in Spokane on Friday, October 16th!

Featuring a captivating live band, powerful vocals, dazzling dancers, multimedia effects and multiple costume changes, this interactive, family-friendly stage extravaganza will have you smiling, clapping, grooving and singing along to your favorite ABBA classics like Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Take A Chance, Waterloo, SOS, Fernando, Gimme Gimme Gimme and more! ABRA Cadabra's infectious energy, meticulous musical detail and passion for the music creates an uplifting atmosphere of celebration, nostalgia & human connection for all ages!

Groups of 10+ purchased in a single order will automatically receive a 10% discount in the cart.

DOORS 6:30PM | PERFORMANCE 7:30PM