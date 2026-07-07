A musical adventure that's just a short trip down the rabbit hole!

When young Alice finds herself in a strange world where everything seems upside down, she must find her way home…and find herself along the way. As she travels through Wonderland, she encounters all of the iconic characters that audiences have come to love: including the ever-tardy White Rabbit, the grinning Cheshire Cat, a cool Caterpillar, the wacky Mad Hatter, and the hot-tempered Queen of Hearts.

"Alice in Wonderland JR." features Disney favorites such as “The Golden Afternoon,” “The Unbirthday Song,” and “Painting the Roses Red” along with brand-new songs, including music from the 2010 live-action film.

Based on the 1951 Disney film "Alice in Wonderland" and the novels "The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking-Glass" by Lewis Carroll.

This production is performed by 3rd – 9th grade Civic Education students.

Firth J Chew Studio Theatre

AUGUST 7 - 16, 2026

Music and Lyrics by Danny Elfman, Sammy Fain, Bob Hilliard, Oliver Wallace, Cy Coben, Michael Abbott, Sarah Weeks, Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston

Music Adapted and Arranged and Additional Music by Bryan Louiselle

Book and Additional Lyrics by David Simpatico

Directed by Cynthia Kirkman Romoff

Music Directed by Christian Skok

Choreographed by Myranda Lloyd

With Teagan Adams, Khaiya Alleyne, Elijah Birch, Star Bowsman, Emerson Box, Norilee Chapman, Jane Chapman, Nathanael Cho, Naomi Cho, Davey Grow, Annika Guan, Samuel Guan, Grace Gutzwiler, Kate Howard, Hana Khan, Kaya Koch, Eldrek Koenig, Forest Larkin, Lennox Miller, Amelie Miller, Pearl Saad, Brayden Shawver, Luisa Sheehan, Avery Squires, Adilein Tau, Cora Warlaumont, and Isabelle Williams

TICKETS

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EXPLORE THE SEASON

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PRICES (inclusive of fees)

Adults: $35

Students (13 to 25): $20

Children (3* to 12): $12

BOX OFFICE

Tuesday - Friday, 12 - 5:30PM

509-325-2507

Summer @ Civic is Presented by The Stone Group of Companies and Locally Owned McDonald's

CONTENT ADVISORY

This show has loud noises, chaotic scenes, hyperbolic language and general wonderland mayhem.

We kindly request that only guests ages 3 and older attend this production. All guests are required to have a ticket.