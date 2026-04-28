All in for 90+ Project!
All in for 90+ Project!
Join The Advocates Injury Attorneys for an evening of poker, dinner and entertainment to raise funds for 90+ Project of Spokane!
$55 donation includes participant entry, dinner and two drinks per person! Registration and Happy Hour begin at 5pm with the games beginning at 6pm.
Absolutely no poker experience needed, there will be tables for everyone to play and have fun!
No dress code here, we are keeping it casual.
Montvale Event Center
55-1000
05:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Advocates Injury Attorneys (Partnering w/ 90+ Project)
tdeline@advocates.com
Artist Group Info
90+ Project
Montvale Event Center
1019 W First AveSpokane, Washington 99201