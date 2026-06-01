Art in the Wild: An Evening of Community and Bluegrass

Methow Arts Alliance in Partnership with Okanogan Land Trust

One Night at the Meadow: Come together to enjoy a fun evening of bluegrass with local favorite Sandy Vaughn and the Welter Brothers and Co. Their show focuses on bluegrass classics and old time melodies.

This special event is made possible through a partnership between the Methow Arts Alliance and Okanogan Land Trust in support of For the Fen! Okanogan Land Trust's campaign to aquire and preserve this unique landscape.

We hope that you plan the weekend in the Highlands, there are plenty camping and lodging opportunities, cool murals in Tonasket, the new Bonaparte Creek distillery to explore, and plenty of hiking and biking opportunities. ADA access available. Please leave your animals at home.

Adult Tickets: $25

Youth Tickets: $10

Tickets will be limited for this intimate event.

Venue Directions Available Upon Ticket Purchase