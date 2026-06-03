Art on the Green and Yard Sale Adoption Fundraiser
Art on the Green and Yard Sale Adoption Fundraiser
Join us for an Art on the Green and Yard Sale benefiting a local family's adoption journey. The event will feature artwork from a local artist, yard sale treasures, and opportunities to support the adoption process through purchases and donations.
Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Location: Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3914 N. Lidgerwood St., Spokane, WA
Community members are invited to browse unique art pieces, shop for great bargains, and help support a family working to bring a child home through adoption. All proceeds from the event will go toward adoption-related expenses.
For more information, please contact the event organizers.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Sevone McGinnis
sevone.mcginnis79@gmail.com
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
3914 N Lidgerwood St.Spokane, Washington 99207
509-294-1248
teresa.brunette27@gmail.com