Art on the Green and Yard Sale Adoption Fundraiser

Join us for an Art on the Green and Yard Sale benefiting a local family's adoption journey. The event will feature artwork from a local artist, yard sale treasures, and opportunities to support the adoption process through purchases and donations.

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Location: Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3914 N. Lidgerwood St., Spokane, WA

Community members are invited to browse unique art pieces, shop for great bargains, and help support a family working to bring a child home through adoption. All proceeds from the event will go toward adoption-related expenses.

For more information, please contact the event organizers.