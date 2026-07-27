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Big Cat Diaries

Big Cat Diaries

Big Cat Diaries
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2026 | 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2026 | 6 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2026 | 2 p.m.
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall
Based on the experiences of Dr. Rebecca Stephanis, Gonzaga University Department of Modern Languages
Conceptualized by Makaila LeBret ’26, Julia Witherell ’27, Rebecca Stephanis, and Blake Anthony Edwards
Scripted and directed by Blake Anthony Edwards Featuring post-show talks by Dr. Rebecca Stephanis, Modern Languages, and Dr. Scott Starbuck, Religious Studies

When Gonzaga Prof. Rebecca Stephanis volunteered at a large animal sanctuary in the Amazon rainforest in 2023, she befriended a puma named Capitán. This interdepartmental collaboration, between Gonzaga Theatre, Modern Languages and Religious Studies brings the experience of Prof. Stephanis to dramatic life.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GTE1002

College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
Every week through Oct 04, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Friday: 08:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Get Tickets
College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
502 E. Boone Ave.
Spokane, Washington 99258
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GTE1002