Big Cat Diaries

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2026 | 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2026 | 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2026 | 2 p.m.

Magnuson Theatre, College Hall

Based on the experiences of Dr. Rebecca Stephanis, Gonzaga University Department of Modern Languages

Conceptualized by Makaila LeBret ’26, Julia Witherell ’27, Rebecca Stephanis, and Blake Anthony Edwards

Scripted and directed by Blake Anthony Edwards Featuring post-show talks by Dr. Rebecca Stephanis, Modern Languages, and Dr. Scott Starbuck, Religious Studies

When Gonzaga Prof. Rebecca Stephanis volunteered at a large animal sanctuary in the Amazon rainforest in 2023, she befriended a puma named Capitán. This interdepartmental collaboration, between Gonzaga Theatre, Modern Languages and Religious Studies brings the experience of Prof. Stephanis to dramatic life.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GTE1002

