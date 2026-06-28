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Book Launch for Zan Agzigian's 2nd Collection of Poetry: RESERVOIR

Book Launch for Zan Agzigian's 2nd Collection of Poetry: RESERVOIR

Zan celebrates the release of her 2nd collection of poetry, RESERVOIR, published by local Korrektiv Press.
There will be a reading, music, treats from Alcyone, and books available for buy and sign! EVENT IS FREE.

The Magic Lantern Theatre
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

Zan Agzigian
soundspace@KPBX.org
The Magic Lantern Theatre
25 W Main Ave #125
Spokane, Washington 99201
509-209-2383
boxoffice@magiclanternonmain.com
https://www.magiclanternonmain.com/