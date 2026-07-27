Boone Street Hooligans 28

Directed by Gonzaga Theatre students

FRIDAY, APRIL 16, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

Magnuson Theatre, College Hall

Gonzaga’s student sketch comedy Boone Street Hooligans returns for its 28th edition, featuring student writers, designers, actors, crew, and directors!

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GTE0416

