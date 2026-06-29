Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico!

Ballet Folklórico del Rio Grande and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar return to Spokane for a third year with a joyous celebration of the holidays in México – Campana Sobre Campana. Named for the beloved Andalusian Christmas Carol (“Bells Upon Bells”), this vibrant show weaves cherished Mexican traditions into a magical story of the season.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS1129

