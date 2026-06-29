Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico!
Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico!
Ballet Folklórico del Rio Grande and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar return to Spokane for a third year with a joyous celebration of the holidays in México – Campana Sobre Campana. Named for the beloved Andalusian Christmas Carol (“Bells Upon Bells”), this vibrant show weaves cherished Mexican traditions into a magical story of the season.
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS1129
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu
Artist Group Info
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 East DesmetSpokane, Washington 99258
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu