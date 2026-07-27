© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Celebrated Pianist Alon Goldstein

Celebrated Pianist Alon Goldstein

Celebrated Pianist Alon Goldstein
MONDAY, MARCH 1, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.
The GSO has a long and distinguished tradition of collaborating with some of the most respected solo artists in the world. Their concerts contain some of the most challenging and important music in the orchestral repertoire.

Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture
Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty Suite
Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD0301

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Mon, 1 Mar 2027
Get Tickets
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.
Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD0301