Celebrated Pianist Alon Goldstein

MONDAY, MARCH 1, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

The GSO has a long and distinguished tradition of collaborating with some of the most respected solo artists in the world. Their concerts contain some of the most challenging and important music in the orchestral repertoire.

Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture

Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty Suite

Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD0301

