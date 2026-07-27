Celebrated Pianist Alon Goldstein
Celebrated Pianist Alon Goldstein
Celebrated Pianist Alon Goldstein
MONDAY, MARCH 1, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.
The GSO has a long and distinguished tradition of collaborating with some of the most respected solo artists in the world. Their concerts contain some of the most challenging and important music in the orchestral repertoire.
Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture
Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty Suite
Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD0301
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Mon, 1 Mar 2027
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu