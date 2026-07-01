Cheney Care Center Legacy Gala

Honoring Our Past. Investing in Our Future.

Join us for an inspiring evening of great food, exciting auctions, raffles, and community as we celebrate Cheney Care Community's legacy and invest in its future.

Your support helps modernize our nonprofit senior care community, enhance the lives of the 125 residents who call Cheney Care home, and ensure we can continue serving our community for generations to come.

Saturday, September 12, 2026

4:00 PM

Shriners Event Center – Spokane, WA

Come celebrate, connect, and help make a lasting difference. We look forward to welcoming you!