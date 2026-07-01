Cheney Care Center Legacy Gala
Cheney Care Center Legacy Gala
Honoring Our Past. Investing in Our Future.
Join us for an inspiring evening of great food, exciting auctions, raffles, and community as we celebrate Cheney Care Community's legacy and invest in its future.
Your support helps modernize our nonprofit senior care community, enhance the lives of the 125 residents who call Cheney Care home, and ensure we can continue serving our community for generations to come.
Saturday, September 12, 2026
4:00 PM
Shriners Event Center – Spokane, WA
Come celebrate, connect, and help make a lasting difference. We look forward to welcoming you!
Fireside Room, Shriner's Event Center
50
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Cheney Care Community
5092356196
dani.avery@cheneycare.com
Fireside Room, Shriner's Event Center
7217 W Westbow BoulevardSpokane, Washington 99224
509 624 4199
eventcoordinator@elkatif.org