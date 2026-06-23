Climate Clean-Out Yard Sale Fundraiser
Climate Clean-Out Yard Sale Fundraiser
Join 350 Spokane for a huge community yard sale fundraiser! Find treasures and fund local climate action! Mark your calendars! This is going to be the yard sale of the year!
Have closets to clean out and stuff to sell? We'd love to have you! How does it work? Sign up to sell your items, donate half of your profits to 350 Spokane, and keep the rest for yourself! Sellers can request a 5'x10' or a 10'x10' space. All you have to do is bring your items and set up your space! 350 Spokane will have volunteers available to help you unload and set up! For more information and to sign up to be a seller, go to the link below.
https://bit.ly/4eK8yrZ
Grant Elementary Basketball Courts
11:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
350 Spokane
info@350spokane.org
Artist Group Info
info@350spokane.org
Grant Elementary Basketball Courts
1300 E 9th AveSpokane, Washington 99202