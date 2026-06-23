Climate Clean-Out Yard Sale Fundraiser

Join 350 Spokane for a huge community yard sale fundraiser! Find treasures and fund local climate action! Mark your calendars! This is going to be the yard sale of the year!

Have closets to clean out and stuff to sell? We'd love to have you! How does it work? Sign up to sell your items, donate half of your profits to 350 Spokane, and keep the rest for yourself! Sellers can request a 5'x10' or a 10'x10' space. All you have to do is bring your items and set up your space! 350 Spokane will have volunteers available to help you unload and set up! For more information and to sign up to be a seller, go to the link below.

https://bit.ly/4eK8yrZ