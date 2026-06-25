CREATE presents, Coffee in the Garden with demonstrations, activities, and refreshments. Diverse free events each week. CREATE’s first Thursday morning Coffee in the Garden starts on July 9th from 10-noon.

On July 9th the Pend Oreille Fiber Arts demonstrate fleece spinning, knitting, and fiber arts education.

On July 16th, Doris Oscarson presents gel plate printing.

On July 23rd Linda Cassella and others gather to play ukuleles and guitars.

On July 30th Shaun Deller demonstrates wood carving.

August 6th features Bill Moore with Rhythm Healing on hand drums.

August 13th Kim Markstone, seed beading.

August 20th Gail Rieg with bees and herbs.