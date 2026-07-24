Compassion Every Day
Compassion Every Day
Join monastics from Sravasti Abbey to learn practical steps toward peace of mind through growing kindness. Discussions are based on the book "An Open-Hearted Life", co-written by Sravasti Abbey founder and Abbess Thubten Chodron and Eastern Washington University Professor and Clinical Psychologist Russell Kolts. No registration necessary. All are welcomed.
Pend Oreille PUD Conference Room, use side door off Pine St.
Every week through Nov 17, 2026.
Tuesday: 06:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Tuesday: 06:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Event Supported By
Sravasti Abbey
509-447-5549
office.sravasti@gmail.com
Pend Oreille PUD Conference Room, use side door off Pine St.
130 N. WashingtonNewport, Washington 99156