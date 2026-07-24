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Cowboys and Aliens NIGHT MARKET and Street Fair (August) - 2026

Cowboys and Aliens NIGHT MARKET and Street Fair (August) - 2026

🤠👽 Saddle UP for the roundup, Spokane*! Cowboys & Aliens NIGHT MARKET & Street Fair - Friday, August 14th, 5 - 9PM!🪩
Dust off your boots, polish your space-suit, & prepare for the WILDEST showdown in the galaxy—an ALL AGES Vendor Faire, Music Festival, Immersive Art Experience, & Themed Costume Party!

Spokane’s monthly THEMED vendor fair, music festival & immersive art experience—a curated party-market featuring local makers, street eats, good vibes, community, dancing & MAGIC! 🙌

*Please leave your horses at home

Spokane NIGHT MARKET and Street Fair
3$ for adults, kids enter free
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

THE WAVY BUNCH
2089201856
thewavybunch@outlook.com
www.thewavybunch.com

Artist Group Info

Alena Horowitz
alenahorowitz@hotmail.com
https://thewavybunch.com/night-market/
Spokane NIGHT MARKET and Street Fair
508 E Riverside Avenue
Spokane, Washington 99202