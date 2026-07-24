Cowboys and Aliens NIGHT MARKET and Street Fair (August) - 2026
Cowboys and Aliens NIGHT MARKET and Street Fair (August) - 2026
🤠👽 Saddle UP for the roundup, Spokane*! Cowboys & Aliens NIGHT MARKET & Street Fair - Friday, August 14th, 5 - 9PM!🪩
Dust off your boots, polish your space-suit, & prepare for the WILDEST showdown in the galaxy—an ALL AGES Vendor Faire, Music Festival, Immersive Art Experience, & Themed Costume Party!
Spokane’s monthly THEMED vendor fair, music festival & immersive art experience—a curated party-market featuring local makers, street eats, good vibes, community, dancing & MAGIC! 🙌
*Please leave your horses at home
Spokane NIGHT MARKET and Street Fair
3$ for adults, kids enter free
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
THE WAVY BUNCH
2089201856
thewavybunch@outlook.com
Artist Group Info
Alena Horowitz
alenahorowitz@hotmail.com
Spokane NIGHT MARKET and Street Fair
508 E Riverside AvenueSpokane, Washington 99202