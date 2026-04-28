Creative Conflict Resolution Workshop - Sponsored by AVP Spokane
Creative Conflict Resolution Workshop - Sponsored by AVP Spokane
This experiential 2-day workshop empowers participants to approach conflict in new and creative ways. Join certified facilitators to build community, decrease violence, and increase peace. We draw on the shared experience of participants, using interactive exercises, discussions, and games to examine new ways to respond to difficult situations.
Unity Center of North Spokane
$50
Every week through Jun 05, 2026.
Friday: 08:30 AM - 05:30 PM
Friday: 08:30 AM - 05:30 PM
Event Supported By
AVP Spokane
509-939-1233
avpinspokane@gmail.com
Unity Center of North Spokane
4123 E Lincoln RoadSpokane, Washington 99217