DE Dance Presents: Solo Latin Workshop
DE Dance Presents: Solo Latin Workshop
DE Dance presents a five-part series covering the 5 International Latin Ballroom dances: cha cha, jive, rumba, paso doble, and samba.
Begin this 5-part series with cha cha! The cha cha is known for its energetic playful vibe, quick and precise footwork, and syncopations.
If you’ve always wanted to do a dive into International Latin, here’s your chance! We look forward to seeing you on the dance floor.
The first session is:
Date: Saturday, May 23rd
Time: 12pm-2pm
Location: 509 Collective Dance Studio, 2023 E 29th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203
509 Collective Dance Studio
$165
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
DE Dance
danceecologia@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
danceecologia@gmail.com
509 Collective Dance Studio
2023 E 29thSpokane, Washington 99203
danceecologia@gmail.com