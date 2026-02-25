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DE Dance Presents: Solo Latin Workshop

DE Dance Presents: Solo Latin Workshop

DE Dance presents a five-part series covering the 5 International Latin Ballroom dances: cha cha, jive, rumba, paso doble, and samba.

Begin this 5-part series with cha cha! The cha cha is known for its energetic playful vibe, quick and precise footwork, and syncopations.

If you’ve always wanted to do a dive into International Latin, here’s your chance! We look forward to seeing you on the dance floor.

The first session is:

Date: Saturday, May 23rd
Time: 12pm-2pm
Location: 509 Collective Dance Studio, 2023 E 29th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203

509 Collective Dance Studio
$165
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

DE Dance
danceecologia@gmail.com
https://dedance.co/dance-classes

Artist Group Info

danceecologia@gmail.com
509 Collective Dance Studio
2023 E 29th
Spokane, Washington 99203
danceecologia@gmail.com