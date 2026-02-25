DE Dance Presents: Solo Latin Workshop

DE Dance presents a five-part series covering the 5 International Latin Ballroom dances: cha cha, jive, rumba, paso doble, and samba.

Begin this 5-part series with cha cha! The cha cha is known for its energetic playful vibe, quick and precise footwork, and syncopations.

If you’ve always wanted to do a dive into International Latin, here’s your chance! We look forward to seeing you on the dance floor.

The first session is:

Date: Saturday, May 23rd

Time: 12pm-2pm

Location: 509 Collective Dance Studio, 2023 E 29th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203