Dead Man’s Cell Phone By Sarah Ruhl

Directed by Pam Kingsley

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2026 | 2 p.m.

An ordinary woman answers a stranger’s cell phone and finds herself thrust into his world. Can one person bring closure to another’s death when she didn’t even know him in life? And why is she so compelled to try?

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GTE1105

