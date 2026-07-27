Dead Man’s Cell Phone By Sarah Ruhl
Dead Man’s Cell Phone By Sarah Ruhl
Dead Man’s Cell Phone By Sarah Ruhl
Directed by Pam Kingsley
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2026 | 2 p.m.
An ordinary woman answers a stranger’s cell phone and finds herself thrust into his world. Can one person bring closure to another’s death when she didn’t even know him in life? And why is she so compelled to try?
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GTE1105
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
Every week through Nov 08, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:15 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:15 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu