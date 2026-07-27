Dinner Under the Stars
Dinner Under the Stars
Join us for our annual Dinner Under the Stars — a beautiful evening in the garden filled with delicious food, live music, and a silent & live auction.
This special night is also our biggest fundraiser of the year, helping support Shared Harvest Community Garden and our mission to nourish our Coeur d'Alene community.
Shared Harvest Community Garden
$75
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
juanita@collegesupportnw.com
Shared Harvest Community Garden
1009 E Foster AveCoeur d Alene, Idaho 83814
sharedharvestcommunity@gmail.com