Directing I Showcase
Directing I Showcase
Directing I Showcase
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall
Student directors present their Directing I class projects featuring student actors.
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GTE1204
College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
Every week through Dec 05, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:15 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:15 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:15 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:15 PM
College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
502 E. Boone Ave.Spokane, Washington 99258
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu