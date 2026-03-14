Disco and Decades NIGHT MARKET and Street Fair

Disco & Decades NIGHT MARKET & Street Fair. Friday, June 12th, 5-9PM. Themed vendor fair, 50+ makers, live music, food trucks, drinks, immersive art, costumes & family-friendly fun!

DESCRIPTION:

🕺 Bounce over to our funky time-warp & explore one-of-a-kind vendors, live music, immersive art, retro fashion, intuitive readings, cosmic delights & SO MUCH MORE at Spokane’s favorite monthly NIGHT MARKET & Street Fair FESTIVAL experience!!

— MARK YOUR CALENDARS —

⏳ Friday, June 12th | 5:00 – 9:00 PM.

— VENDORS & MAKERS —

🎨 SHOP 50+ Local Vendors: Vintage, Festival Fashion, Custom Clothing, Jewelry, Crystals, Apothecary, Handmade Treasures, Plants, Homegoods, Esoteric Art, & Kitschy Oddities! 👁️

🌮 EAT: Food Trucks, Street Eats & Handcrafted Sweet Treats.

🍹 DRINK: Craft Beer, Signature Cocktails & Non-Alcoholic Beverages.

— ENTERTAINMENT & EXPERIENCE —

🎸 GROOVE: Live Bands, Musicians & EDM DJs.

🙌 EXPERIENCE: Performance Art, Live Painting, & Flow Artists.

🔮 VIBE: Intuitive Readings, Energy Healing, Family-Friendly Activities & Photo-Ops.

🎭 COSTUMES ENCOURAGED: Disco Queens, Groovy Hippies, Y2K Icons, 70s Funk Legends, 80s Neon, 90s Ravers, & Retro Futurists! 🚀

— LOCATION —

📍 Parking Lot FESTIVAL!

508 E Riverside Ave

Spokane, WA 99202

(U-District Gateway Bridge | Sprague & Sherman)

— DETAILS —

🕺 ALL AGES + PET FRIENDLY: Bring your family, friends, disco babes & furry companions (pets on-leash)! 🐾

💖 ADMISSION: $5 per adult (18+) keeps this grassroots gathering STAYIN’ ALIVE! Youth attend free.

👉 Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Gvycwsp91/ - Click “GOING” to discover vendor spotlights, updates & sneak peeks!

🌟 SHARE THIS EVENT & INVITE YOUR CREW! Grab your platforms, sequins, bell-bottoms & BOOGIE-down shoes!!

JOIN US for an evening of celebration, nostalgia, support-local shopping, creativity, community & connection! It’s gonna be a FAR OUT TIME!! ✌️❤️

~ STAY WAVY ~

THE WAVY BUNCH

NIGHT MARKET & Street Fair

https://thewavybunch.com/night-market/

🤙

