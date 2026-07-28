Ed Shaw's Legends of Country Unplugged at Outlaw BBQ

Enjoy an evening of classic country music with Ed Shaw's Legends of Country Unplugged every Saturday at Outlaw BBQ in Spokane. This free, family-friendly solo acoustic show features songs by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Marty Robbins, Hank Williams, Roger Miller, and other country legends. Great food, cold drinks, and live music make for a relaxed summer evening. Music is from 6:00–9:00 p.m. No cover charge.