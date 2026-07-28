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Ed Shaw's Legends of Country Unplugged at Outlaw BBQ

Ed Shaw's Legends of Country Unplugged at Outlaw BBQ

Enjoy an evening of classic country music with Ed Shaw's Legends of Country Unplugged every Saturday at Outlaw BBQ in Spokane. This free, family-friendly solo acoustic show features songs by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Marty Robbins, Hank Williams, Roger Miller, and other country legends. Great food, cold drinks, and live music make for a relaxed summer evening. Music is from 6:00–9:00 p.m. No cover charge.

Outlaw BBQ - Spokane Valley
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Saturday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM

Artist Group Info

Ed Shaw - Legends of Country Unplugged
edshawcountry@gmail.com
http://www.spokanecountrymusic.com
Outlaw BBQ - Spokane Valley
415 S Dishman Mica Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Spokane Valley, Washington 99206
509.290.6573
https://www.outlawbbqspokane.com/