Emily Ruskovich speaks about her new book, Nightjar
Emily Ruskovich speaks about her new book, Nightjar
Bestselling author Emily Ruskovich will be reading portions of her book, "Nightjar," as well as talking about the book and answering questions.
Vantage Point Brewing Company
$45 includes the book + a drink
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Coeur d'Alene Public Library Foundation
208-769-2315
cdalibraryfoundation@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Emily Ruskovich
cdalibraryfoundation@gmail.com
Vantage Point Brewing Company
208 E. Coeur d'Alene Lake DriveCoeur D Alene, Idaho 83814
2087692380
cdalibraryfoundation@gmail.com