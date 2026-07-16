© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Emily Ruskovich speaks about her new book, Nightjar

Emily Ruskovich speaks about her new book, Nightjar

Bestselling author Emily Ruskovich will be reading portions of her book, "Nightjar," as well as talking about the book and answering questions.

Vantage Point Brewing Company
$45 includes the book + a drink
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Coeur d'Alene Public Library Foundation
208-769-2315
cdalibraryfoundation@gmail.com
https://cdalibrary.org

Artist Group Info

Emily Ruskovich
cdalibraryfoundation@gmail.com
Coeur d' Alene Public Library Foundation
Vantage Point Brewing Company
208 E. Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive
Coeur D Alene, Idaho 83814
2087692380
cdalibraryfoundation@gmail.com
cdalibrary.org